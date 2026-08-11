Uttar Pradesh government approves free UPSRTC rides for women 60+
Uttar Pradesh is about to launch free bus travel for women aged 60 and older on all UPSRTC busses.
The scheme, signed off by the Yogi Adityanath government, is expected to kick off around Independence Day or Raksha Bandhan in August 2026.
It's designed to make getting around easier, and a bit more affordable, for senior women across the state.
Aadhaar verification and 0 value tickets
To ride for free, women just need their Aadhaar card for age verification; conductors will log their details on electronic ticketing machines and hand out zero-value tickets.
This setup helps the state track trips and reimburse fares smoothly.
In the Lucknow region alone, senior women take nearly 275,000 bus journeys each month (Barabanki tops the list with about 110,000 trips), so there's clearly big demand.
UPSRTC says they're finalizing everything now and plan to roll out as soon as approvals are in place.