Uttar Pradesh government mulls CBI probe into Ayodhya donation theft

Police recover 80L, SIT questions trustees

Police have recovered nearly ₹80 lakh and arrested eight people after searching in Ayodhya and nearby districts.

The SIT has questioned key trustees from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, including Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, about how donations are handled.

The main focus now is on staff involved with counting donations, as investigators try to track down any missing funds and uncover if there were other financial issues behind the scenes.