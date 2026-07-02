Uttar Pradesh government mulls CBI probe into Ayodhya donation theft
The Uttar Pradesh government is thinking about bringing in the CBI to investigate a big theft at Ayodhya's Ram temple, where cash and valuables reportedly went missing from donation boxes.
A state Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already on the case and has until July 15 to wrap things up, with an interim report submitted last week.
Police recover 80L, SIT questions trustees
Police have recovered nearly ₹80 lakh and arrested eight people after searching in Ayodhya and nearby districts.
The SIT has questioned key trustees from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, including Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, about how donations are handled.
The main focus now is on staff involved with counting donations, as investigators try to track down any missing funds and uncover if there were other financial issues behind the scenes.