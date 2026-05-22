Uttar Pradesh heat wave triggers protests amid widespread power outages

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati blame BJP

Opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have slammed the BJP government for not fixing the power grid, saying farmers, workers, and families are suffering.

Even some BJP lawmakers admit public anger is rising fast.

Experts point to maintenance delays and staff shortages as key reasons for the outages, with demand now crossing 30,000 megawatts.

Power Minister A.K. Sharma says record-breaking consumption is making things tough but promises efforts to stabilize supply, and asks everyone for a bit more patience while they work on it.