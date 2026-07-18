Uttar Pradesh kept power despite 30,457MW peak demand July 14
India
Uttar Pradesh met one of the highest peak demands recorded across states, hitting 30,457 megawatts on July 14, among the highest recorded across states during this period.
With heatwaves and busy farms driving up demand, the state managed to keep the lights (and fans) on even as usage soared.
UPPCL: Rural electricity exceeds 18 hours
Rural areas are now getting more than 18 hours of electricity daily, while cities and industrial zones enjoy steady, uninterrupted power.
UPPCL teams are working around the clock, fixing faults quickly during monsoon storms and trimming trees near lines to prevent outages.
Officials remind everyone to stay safe around electrical equipment and report any issues using the 1912 helpline.