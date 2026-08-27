Uttar Pradesh launches lifetime free UPSRTC travel for women 60+

Big news from Uttar Pradesh: women 60 and older can now ride UPSRTC busses for free, for life.

The new Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra scheme kicked off this week and is set to help around 88,438 women every day get around more easily and independently.

Each beneficiary gets a smart card for quick access, making the process smooth and hassle-free.