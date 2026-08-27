Uttar Pradesh launches lifetime free UPSRTC travel for women 60+
Big news from Uttar Pradesh: women 60 and older can now ride UPSRTC busses for free, for life.
The new Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra scheme kicked off this week and is set to help around 88,438 women every day get around more easily and independently.
Each beneficiary gets a smart card for quick access, making the process smooth and hassle-free.
CM Adityanath frames scheme as empowerment
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said women were moving "from the chulha to cheques, from cheques to businesses, and from businesses to technology" at the launch, highlighting how this move supports their rights and freedom.
The scheme joins other efforts in UP like free scooters for 50,000 female undergraduate students and major boosts in women's workforce participation (up from 12% to 36% since 2017).
Plus, there are more safety measures now (like Mission Shakti Kendras and thousands of new female police officers) to help ensure women feel safe and self-reliant across the state.