A 27-year-old from Uttar Pradesh tried to pull off a big scam in Delhi by pretending to be Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi.

He demanded ₹60 lakh from a local businessman, even sending an envelope containing half of a laminated ₹10 currency note characteristic of hawala transfers to his residence through a bike taxi rider.

The police investigated the complaint and arrested the accused.