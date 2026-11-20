Uttar Pradesh man impersonates Anmol Bishnoi, demands ₹60L in Delhi
A 27-year-old from Uttar Pradesh tried to pull off a big scam in Delhi by pretending to be Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi.
He demanded ₹60 lakh from a local businessman, even sending an envelope containing half of a laminated ₹10 currency note characteristic of hawala transfers to his residence through a bike taxi rider.
The police investigated the complaint and arrested the accused.
Police trace delivery to Ashu Maurya
The Janakpuri police started digging after the businessman reported the threat.
CCTV footage led them to a bike taxi rider who had delivered the envelope after accepting an assignment online as part of his gig work.
Tracing that delivery back, officers found Ashu Maurya, a mobile number registered in the name of Maurya, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli.
Turns out, he knew details about the victim's business because his dad had worked for their family for nearly three decades.
Police recovered phones, a tablet, and evidence tying him directly to the plot.