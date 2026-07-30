Uttar Pradesh monsoon 25% short with east worst hit
India
Uttar Pradesh is going through a tough monsoon, with rainfall down by 25% (that's only 258.6mm so far instead of the usual 342.8mm).
Eastern Uttar Pradesh has been hit hardest, seeing a 32% drop, while western parts are doing slightly better at a 12% deficit.
Crops at risk IMD predicts relief
Several districts like Bhadohi and Deoria are dealing with over half their usual rain missing, which puts crops like paddy and maize at risk.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says there's hope: monsoon activity should pick up again in early August, giving farmers much-needed relief and helping water supplies bounce back.