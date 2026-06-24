Uttar Pradesh monsoon delayed, state faces 52% rainfall deficit
Uttar Pradesh's monsoon is running late this year: it will show up by the end of June instead of mid-June.
Because of the delay, the state has seen just 25.7mm of rain so far, which is less than half its usual average for the June 1-23 period.
That's left Uttar Pradesh with a big 52% rainfall deficit and plenty of dry days.
Uttar Pradesh districts see major shortages
Rain hasn't been spread out evenly at all. Out of 75 districts, 37 (including Lucknow and Varanasi) are facing major shortages.
17 more are also low on rain, while a handful like Kanpur City got close to normal levels.
Meanwhile, places like Agra and Sambhal actually got way more rain than expected: over 70% above average!
eastern Uttar Pradesh barely saw any showers (just 20.9mm), while western Uttar Pradesh did slightly better, but still lagged behind normal.