Uttar Pradesh monsoon delayed, state faces 52% rainfall deficit

Uttar Pradesh districts see major shortages

Rain hasn't been spread out evenly at all. Out of 75 districts, 37 (including Lucknow and Varanasi) are facing major shortages.

17 more are also low on rain, while a handful like Kanpur City got close to normal levels.

Meanwhile, places like Agra and Sambhal actually got way more rain than expected: over 70% above average!

eastern Uttar Pradesh barely saw any showers (just 20.9mm), while western Uttar Pradesh did slightly better, but still lagged behind normal.