Uttar Pradesh officer Harish Chandra dismissed in ₹4,000cr Noida scam
India
A senior Uttar Pradesh government officer, Harish Chandra, has been dismissed for his part in a ₹4,000 crore land scam in Noida.
The official order came on September 28 after a long investigation that started way back in 2013.
Authorities say Chandra's actions played a key role in the scam.
Harish Chandra skipped Shahdara satellite images
Investigators found that Chandra skipped using satellite images during an important population survey in Shahdara village (sectors 140-A to 143).
This move let non-local landowners and private companies sneak into official records, leading to illegal handover of approximately 4,00,447 square meters of land with help from the land mafia.
The ongoing departmental disciplinary proceedings against him have been ended.