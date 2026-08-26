Uttar Pradesh on high alert as Gandak and Narayani swell
India
Uttar Pradesh is on high alert after heavy floods in Nepal damaged roads and bridges near the border.
Water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers are rising, raising fears of flooding in Maharajganj and Kushinagar.
Some Uttar Pradesh residents, including farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, are stuck in Nepal because travel routes are cut off.
Relief Commissioner's Office issues advisory 1070
Tikait, currently stranded in Pokhara, says he'll fly back since roads aren't safe.
The Relief Commissioner's Office issued an advisory with the state helpline number 1070.
Local teams are monitoring river levels and evacuating villages like Marchahwa and Shivpur to keep people safe.
Authorities are urging everyone to avoid flooded areas and stay ready for updates.