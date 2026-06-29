Uttar Pradesh plans to plant 35cr saplings in July 2026

Uttar Pradesh has 52.44cr saplings ready

Over 5 crore saplings are already in the soil, with preparations underway at more than 5.25 lakh sites.

According to Chief conservator of forests (Headquarters) Aditi Sharma, there are 52.44 crore saplings ready in more than 1,900 nurseries.

The plan covers a mix of trees: timber like teak and bamboo (about 32%), fruit trees (around 30%), plus environmental species like banyan and peepal and medicinal species, so it's not just about numbers but variety too.

Soil prep is almost done, so things are set for a green push.