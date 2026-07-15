Uttar Pradesh plants 350 million saplings in 1 day

Uttar Pradesh just pulled off a huge green move: targeted planting 350 million saplings in one day as part of its Plantation Mahayagya on July 12, 2026.

Since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took office in 2017, the state has already planted over 2.42 billion saplings to boost its green cover and support the environment.

Kicking things off from Gorakhpur, Adityanath called afforestation a "divine act," saying it helps protect people and keeps farmers' livelihoods steady.