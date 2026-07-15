Uttar Pradesh plants 350 million saplings in 1 day
Uttar Pradesh just pulled off a huge green move: targeted planting 350 million saplings in one day as part of its Plantation Mahayagya on July 12, 2026.
Since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took office in 2017, the state has already planted over 2.42 billion saplings to boost its green cover and support the environment.
Kicking things off from Gorakhpur, Adityanath called afforestation a "divine act," saying it helps protect people and keeps farmers' livelihoods steady.
Uttar Pradesh geotags 52 million plantations
Uttar Pradesh's forest nurseries got a major upgrade, jumping from just 500,000 saplings to meet this massive target.
The drive brought together 27 government departments, each with clear district-level goals.
Digital tools tracked every step: by midmorning, 52 million plantations were geotagged.
Officials are now focusing on making sure these trees survive and become part of daily life through welfare programs like CM Awas Yojana.