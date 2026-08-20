Uttar Pradesh police face murder case after Umesh Gupta death
India
Six police officers in Uttar Pradesh are facing a murder case after Umesh Gupta, a 65-year-old bullion trader, was found dead just hours after a police raid at his home.
His wife, Shanti Devi, says the police threw him off the roof during the raid on August 19, leading to his death.
Shanti Devi alleges extortion, jewelry taken
Shanti Devi also claims officers had been extorting money from her husband and took jewelry during the late-night raid.
The operation involved six cops from two stations and was linked to an old theft case against Gupta.
Although a murder case has now been registered against them.