Uttar Pradesh prepares mega plantation campaign-2026 to plant 3.5B saplings
Uttar Pradesh is preparing for the "Mega Plantation Campaign-2026" on May 3, aiming to plant a mind-blowing 3.5 billion saplings in just one day.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants everyone, from students to anganwadi centers, to pitch in and turn this into a true people's movement.
Every student is encouraged to plant a sapling, and each anganwadi center will add at least five moringa saplings.
UP has nearly 2,000 nurseries ready
Huge numbers of saplings will be planted along rivers, highways (especially the Ganga Expressway), and even in Ayodhya with plants linked to the Ramayan.
The state has already added 338,000 acres of green cover by planting over 2.42 billion saplings.
With nearly 2,000 nurseries ready and more being set up, UP hopes this campaign pushes its green cover to 15% by 2030—and even further by 2047.