Uttar Pradesh prepares mega plantation campaign-2026 to plant 3.5B saplings

UP has nearly 2,000 nurseries ready

Huge numbers of saplings will be planted along rivers, highways (especially the Ganga Expressway), and even in Ayodhya with plants linked to the Ramayan.

The state has already added 338,000 acres of green cover by planting over 2.42 billion saplings.

With nearly 2,000 nurseries ready and more being set up, UP hopes this campaign pushes its green cover to 15% by 2030—and even further by 2047.