Uttar Pradesh presents its largest budget to date
Uttar Pradesh just rolled out its largest budget yet—its largest to date for 2026-27.
The government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, says this plan is all about making UP self-reliant and setting the stage for a $1 trillion economy.
Key focus areas? Agriculture, health, education, youth opportunities, women's empowerment, and support for the underprivileged.
Budget aims to boost jobs, improve infrastructure
This budget isn't just about big numbers—it's meant to boost jobs, improve infrastructure across all regions (including Purvanchal and Bundelkhand), and make UP more attractive for investment.
The government wants to level up opportunities for young people and farmers while keeping things financially responsible.
Basically: if you live in UP or care about its future growth (or job prospects!), this move could shape what comes next.