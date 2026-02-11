Uttar Pradesh presents its largest budget to date

Budget aims to boost jobs, improve infrastructure

This budget isn't just about big numbers—it's meant to boost jobs, improve infrastructure across all regions (including Purvanchal and Bundelkhand), and make UP more attractive for investment.

The government wants to level up opportunities for young people and farmers while keeping things financially responsible.

Basically: if you live in UP or care about its future growth (or job prospects!), this move could shape what comes next.