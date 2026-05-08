Uttar Pradesh records 730% above-normal rainfall May 1-7 2026
Uttar Pradesh just had a wild weather week, with rainfall shooting up 730% above normal from May 1-7, 2026.
The state got an average of 27.4mm of rain, way more than its usual 3.3mm for this time, according to data shared by the Met department.
All this unexpected rain has made things much cooler, with many places seeing daytime highs under 30 Celsius.
UP chill, IMD forecasts eastern showers
Both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh saw heavy showers, making the whole state feel more like early spring than peak summer.
Lucknow hit just 28 Celsius on May 5, the city's second-lowest May temperature ever, while Agra, Gorakhpur, and Ballia also felt the chill.
Since March, Uttar Pradesh's total rainfall is up by a huge 168%.
Looking ahead, IMD says western Uttar Pradesh should stay mostly dry next week, but eastern Uttar Pradesh might catch some isolated showers and storms.