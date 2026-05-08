Uttar Pradesh records 730% above-normal rainfall May 1-7 2026

UP chill, IMD forecasts eastern showers

Both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh saw heavy showers, making the whole state feel more like early spring than peak summer.

Lucknow hit just 28 Celsius on May 5, the city's second-lowest May temperature ever, while Agra, Gorakhpur, and Ballia also felt the chill.

Since March, Uttar Pradesh's total rainfall is up by a huge 168%.

Looking ahead, IMD says western Uttar Pradesh should stay mostly dry next week, but eastern Uttar Pradesh might catch some isolated showers and storms.