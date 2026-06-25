Uttar Pradesh registration department says Aadhaar cannot prove family relations

MEA says passports not citizenship proof

This update follows the Ministry of External Affairs recently said passports are only travel documents, not proof of citizenship.

The Supreme Court has also made it clear that Aadhaar does not grant citizenship or domicile rights.

So, if you ever need to prove where you belong or who's in your family, make sure you have the right paperwork: citizenship is decided by the rules under the Citizenship Act, not by what's printed on these cards.