Uttar Pradesh registration department says Aadhaar cannot prove family relations
If you're in Uttar Pradesh and need to prove your family relationships for official work, don't rely on your Aadhaar card.
The Registration Department just clarified that Aadhaar is good for confirming who you are and where you live, but not for showing who's related to whom.
For family links, officials now want documents like birth certificates or family registers.
Even c/o or w/o on your Aadhaar won't count as legal proof.
MEA says passports not citizenship proof
This update follows the Ministry of External Affairs recently said passports are only travel documents, not proof of citizenship.
The Supreme Court has also made it clear that Aadhaar does not grant citizenship or domicile rights.
So, if you ever need to prove where you belong or who's in your family, make sure you have the right paperwork: citizenship is decided by the rules under the Citizenship Act, not by what's printed on these cards.