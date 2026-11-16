Uttar Pradesh reshuffles 16 IAS officers to boost administration
The Uttar Pradesh government just switched up its top bureaucracy, transferring 16 IAS officers to new roles.
Big moves include S Rajalingam heading to Kanpur and K Vijayendra Pandian taking over in Varanasi. Basically, they swapped places.
The idea is to boost how things run in important parts of the state.
Ravikumar NG heads state industrial authority
Ravikumar NG, who was running Greater Noida, now leads the State Industrial Development Authority and will be handling industry, handloom, and textiles too.
Other changes: Bhadohi's district magistrate is shifting to Chandauli, while Annapurna Garg steps in as special secretary for child development and nutrition.
Officials familiar with the process say this reshuffle should help strengthen administrative efficiency across key regions.