Uttar Pradesh sec trials facial recognition ahead of panchayat polls

App verifies voters in 20 seconds

The app verifies voters in about 20 seconds and gives real-time stats on turnout and demographics, all from presiding officers' smartphones (which are locked down during use).

After voting, data gets securely sent to SEC servers.

Singh also mentioned that final voter lists will be ready by June 10, with extra checks in place, even for tricky cases like twins or changed appearances, so no one slips through the cracks.