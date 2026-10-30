Uttar Pradesh shuts schools in 60 districts for UPSSSC PET
India
Heads up, students: schools up to Class 12 in 60 Uttar Pradesh districts will be closed on October 30 as the state gears up for the massive UPSSSC PET 2026 exam.
With 35,41,297 candidates set to take the test at 1,372 centers, this move is all about making sure things go smoothly.
UPSSSC PET 2 shifts, staff report
The exam happens in two shifts: morning (10am to noon) and afternoon (3pm to 5 p.m.).
While classes are off, teachers and staff still need to show up to help with seating and security.
Authorities are also working on traffic plans so candidates can reach safely.
Special arrangements are being made for female candidates too.
This closure isn't weather-related: it's just for the exam hustle!