Uttar Pradesh STF Meerut unit, Baghpat police kill Vipul Singh
India
Notorious gangster Vipul Singh, known as Khooni, was killed in a shootout with the Uttar Pradesh STF's Meerut unit and the Baghpat police on Saturday in Baghpat district.
Singh had a ₹50,000 reward on his head and was wanted for multiple crimes.
Vipul Singh faced 38 cases
Singh faced 38 cases across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, including murder, robbery, extortion, and more.
He skipped court after a 2014 murder charge and was linked to the killings of another gangster and a village head.
After the encounter, police recovered two pistols, cartridges, and his motorcycle from the scene.