Uttar Pradesh storms kill 89, injure 53, damage 19 districts
India
In the past 36 hours, fierce storms with lightning, hail, and winds up to 100km/h have swept across Uttar Pradesh, leaving at least 89 people dead and 53 injured.
The storms damaged homes in 19 districts, especially Prayagraj, Bhadohi, and Fatehpur, knocked down trees and electricity poles, and killed over 100 animals.
Adityanath orders 1-day relief and compensation
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to get relief and compensation to affected families within a day. Teams are surveying the damage to homes and livestock.
Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for 38 districts, warning that more storms and even heat waves could be on the way soon.
Stay safe out there!