Uttar Pradesh storms leave at least 111 dead, 72 injured
A sudden wave of hailstorms and lightning hit Uttar Pradesh between May 13 and 14, leaving at least 111 people dead and 72 injured across 25 districts.
The hardest-hit areas include Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, and Fatehpur.
Storms kill livestock, damage 227 homes
Besides the tragic loss of lives, the storms killed 170 livestock and caused damage to 227 houses.
One viral video from Bareilly shows just how intense the winds were: a local was swept up nearly 50 feet before crash-landing in a maize field.
CM Yogi Adityanath fast-tracks compensation
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rolled out emergency help: rescue teams are on the ground and compensation for victims' families is being fast-tracked.
Officials are checking damage to homes and crops so payouts can reach people quickly.
Ministers will visit affected areas on May 15 to monitor relief efforts.