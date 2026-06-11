Uttar Pradesh supplies record 31,824 MW in May 2026 India Jun 11, 2026

Uttar Pradesh just broke its own record by delivering 31,824 megawatts of electricity in May 2026.

Once known for frustrating power cuts, the state now keeps district headquarters and cities powered almost non-stop, nearly 24 hours a day.

Even villages are getting around 22 hours of electricity daily, which is impressive given the scorching summer heat.