Uttar Pradesh supplies record 31,824 MW in May 2026
Uttar Pradesh just broke its own record by delivering 31,824 megawatts of electricity in May 2026.
Once known for frustrating power cuts, the state now keeps district headquarters and cities powered almost non-stop, nearly 24 hours a day.
Even villages are getting around 22 hours of electricity daily, which is impressive given the scorching summer heat.
Uttar Pradesh capacity now 9,120 MW
Since 2014, Uttar Pradesh's power generation capacity has nearly doubled, jumping from 4,839 megawatts to 9,120 megawatts.
This progress comes from major upgrades and reforms led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath since 2017.
UPPCL Director Gyanendra Dhar Dwivedi says these changes mean reliable power for everyone (citizens, industries, and farmers) and the government plans to keep improving as demand grows.