Uttar Pradesh supplying Indian Army with Skyr from local breeds
Uttar Pradesh is teaming up with the Indian Army to supply dairy goodies made from local cow breeds.
The star product is Skyr, a high-protein, low-fat Icelandic dairy snack, now made in India using Danish and Icelandic technology.
It's packed with nutrients that help boost immunity and keep soldiers energized and strong.
Noida plant uses 250+ indigenous cows
This move is part of Uttar Pradesh's push for a cow-powered rural economy under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
At a Noida facility, more than 250 indigenous cows, including Gir and Sahiwal breeds produce rich milk for products like Skyr, ghee, paneer, and yogurt powder.
The project supports rural jobs, uses modern processing methods for quality, and aims to make India more self-reliant, plus there are plans to scale up production.