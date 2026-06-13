Uttar Pradesh supplying Indian Army with Skyr from local breeds

Noida plant uses 250+ indigenous cows

This move is part of Uttar Pradesh's push for a cow-powered rural economy under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At a Noida facility, more than 250 indigenous cows, including Gir and Sahiwal breeds produce rich milk for products like Skyr, ghee, paneer, and yogurt powder.

The project supports rural jobs, uses modern processing methods for quality, and aims to make India more self-reliant, plus there are plans to scale up production.