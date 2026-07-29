Uttar Pradesh tiger population hits 205 during International Tiger Day
India
Good news for wildlife fans: Uttar Pradesh's tiger count has jumped from 173 in 2018 to 205 in 2022, a big leap from just 109 tigers back in 2006.
This boost is thanks to dedicated conservation work, and it's perfect timing with International Tiger Day today.
Bagh Mitra trains locals, launches app
Uttar Pradesh now has four tiger reserves, including the new Ranipur reserve.
The state's Bagh Mitra program has trained locals, most of them women, to help protect tigers and even rolled out an app to make wildlife reporting easier.
Prime Minister Modi praised community involvement as key to keeping these big cats safe.