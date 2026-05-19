Uttar Pradesh to recruit 10,000 teachers, new education commission constituted
Big news for students and teachers in Uttar Pradesh: the government is set to recruit 10,000 new teachers, aiming to make classrooms less crowded and improve education quality.
The Chief Minister shared that the new Education Commission has been constituted and is selecting teachers at various levels.
UP dropout rate falls to 3%
The state's School Chalo Abhiyan and Operation Kayakalp have made a real difference: 96% of basic schools now have essential facilities, and dropout rates have dropped from nearly 18% to just 3%.
Teachers are getting better perks too: part-time instructors' pay has jumped from ₹7,000 in 2011-12 to ₹17,000 now.
Plus, there's cashless health insurance up to ₹5 lakh for instructors and their families, six months' maternity leave for women instructors, and easier school transfers.
Nearly 1.6 crore children are now enrolled in Uttar Pradesh's basic schools — a milestone the chief minister credits to dedicated educators across the state.