Uttar Pradesh to recruit 10,000 teachers, new education commission constituted

UP dropout rate falls to 3%

The state's School Chalo Abhiyan and Operation Kayakalp have made a real difference: 96% of basic schools now have essential facilities, and dropout rates have dropped from nearly 18% to just 3%.

Teachers are getting better perks too: part-time instructors' pay has jumped from ₹7,000 in 2011-12 to ₹17,000 now.

Plus, there's cashless health insurance up to ₹5 lakh for instructors and their families, six months' maternity leave for women instructors, and easier school transfers.

Nearly 1.6 crore children are now enrolled in Uttar Pradesh's basic schools — a milestone the chief minister credits to dedicated educators across the state.