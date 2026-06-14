Uttar Pradesh to roll out over 100,000 mini biogas plants
India
Uttar Pradesh is preparing to roll out mini biogas plants in over 100,000 village households.
The plan, backed by the Gauseva Commission, turns cow dung and organic waste into cooking fuel, so families can spend less on LPG and rely more on clean energy.
Each plant costs ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 and supports cow protection while boosting self-reliance.
Biogas slurry provides manure and income
These biogas plants also produce nutrient-rich slurry that works as organic manure.
This means farmers can cut back on chemical fertilizers, improve their soil, and even earn a bit extra by selling the slurry.
The project fits into the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision for sustainable villages, and if it takes off, Uttar Pradesh could lead the way for household biogas across India.