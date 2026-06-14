Uttar Pradesh to roll out over 100,000 mini biogas plants

Biogas slurry provides manure and income

These biogas plants also produce nutrient-rich slurry that works as organic manure.

This means farmers can cut back on chemical fertilizers, improve their soil, and even earn a bit extra by selling the slurry.

The project fits into the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision for sustainable villages, and if it takes off, Uttar Pradesh could lead the way for household biogas across India.