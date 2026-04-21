Uttar Pradesh transfers 64 IAS officers, appoints 25 new DM's

Nitish Kumar among several UP appointees

Nitish Kumar is now heading Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), while Shruti takes charge of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam in Agra.

Pankaj Kumar moves from UPPCL managing director to joint secretary in the Ministry of Power.

Gaurang Rathi is the new DM for Jhansi, and Kumar Harsh steps into Bulandshahr.

Plus, two officers, Aravind Mallappa Bangari and Nikhil Tikaram Funde, join as special secretaries in the Chief Minister's Office, with Kinjal Singh now secretary of secondary education.