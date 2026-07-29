Uttar Pradesh unveils Startup Policy 2020 to support 10,000+ startups

There's a massive 1 million square feet of incubation and acceleration space on the way, plus eight Centers of Excellence to fuel innovation and learning.

If you've got an idea, you can get a monthly grant, support for prototypes, seed funding to launch products, and even help with patent costs.

Startups with women, transgender, or Divyangjan co-founders holding more than 26% equity, with co-founders belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections, or those registered or operating in Purvanchal or Bundelkhand get an extra 50% bonus on sustenance allowance and seed capital.

The policy is all about making sure anyone with drive gets a fair shot at building something big.