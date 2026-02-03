Uttar Pradesh village to be renamed for easier marriage alliances

Why the name change was necessary

Even though the village is mostly Thakurs, Muslims, Jatavs, and OBCs—with no Kirar community members—the old name made outsiders think residents belonged to a different Rajput clan.

This mix-up made it difficult to arrange marriages.

After years of requests from locals and a three-year campaign led by the village head and supporters, officials finally approved the switch to Harinagar.