Uttar Pradesh village to be renamed for easier marriage alliances
India
Urmura Kirar, a village in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, is set to be renamed Harinagar.
The change, approved by the state government, is meant to make it easier for local Rajput families to find marriage matches.
Turns out, the old name was causing confusion and making potential suitors wary.
Why the name change was necessary
Even though the village is mostly Thakurs, Muslims, Jatavs, and OBCs—with no Kirar community members—the old name made outsiders think residents belonged to a different Rajput clan.
This mix-up made it difficult to arrange marriages.
After years of requests from locals and a three-year campaign led by the village head and supporters, officials finally approved the switch to Harinagar.