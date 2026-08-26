Uttar Pradesh woman accuses Faisal Khan of threatening her life
A woman from Uttar Pradesh has accused Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, and the director of Khan Global Studies, of threatening her life.
She says she claimed to have known about the relationship since 2017 and often visited her friend's room in Patna.
According to her, when she spoke up about it, Khan Sir allegedly threatened to kill her and tried to implicate her in a police case.
She also claims she's scared because she knows sensitive things about him.
Pirbahor police recorded woman's statement
Khan Sir's team says these accusations are just an attempt to ruin his reputation ahead of Raksha Bandhan events at his institute.
A relative of the woman filed a complaint with Pirbahor police station in Patna back in August, saying the harassment started in 2014.
Police have recorded her statement and are investigating the case.