Uttar Pradesh woman accuses Faisal Khan of threatening her life

A woman from Uttar Pradesh has accused Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, and the director of Khan Global Studies, of threatening her life.

She says she claimed to have known about the relationship since 2017 and often visited her friend's room in Patna.

According to her, when she spoke up about it, Khan Sir allegedly threatened to kill her and tried to implicate her in a police case.

She also claims she's scared because she knows sensitive things about him.