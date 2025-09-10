Next Article
Uttarakhand: 2 dead, 12 injured as bus overturns
A bus overturned near Khadi in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on the morning, leaving two people dead (including the driver) and 12 others injured.
The bus was headed from Ghuttu-Ghansali to Haridwar when it lost control about 12km before Chamba.
Authorities are investigating the matter
The crash happened around 10:10am on a sharp turn, with the bus hitting a crash barrier.
Local residents quickly teamed up with police and disaster response teams to help the injured, who were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Authorities are investigating how it happened, and updates are expected soon.