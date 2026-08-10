Uttarakhand approves Ganga Expressway extension, Meerut Haridwar travel could halve
India
Big news for travelers: Uttarakhand just gave the green light to extend the Ganga Expressway all the way to Haridwar.
This means your road trip from Meerut to Haridwar could reduce travel time from roughly three hours to around 90 minutes, a major win for anyone heading out for business, tourism, or those epic Char Dham Yatra pilgrimages.
Ganga Expressway will span 1,049km
The full Ganga Expressway will stretch over 1,049km, connecting key cities like Meerut, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Bijnor.
The first phase (Meerut to Prayagraj) was launched by Prime Minister Modi in April.
With this new extension, getting to Haridwar becomes much easier for travelers, especially for business, tourism, and religious travel.