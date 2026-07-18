Uttarakhand bans Kanwar pilgrims on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway for safety
India
Planning to join the Kanwar Yatra this year?
Heads up: Uttarakhand has decided that Kanwar pilgrims won't be allowed on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway from July 30 to August 11.
This move, announced after top-level talks with neighboring states, is all about keeping traffic moving and making sure everyone stays safe as huge crowds head to Haridwar for holy Ganga water.
Seven states, agencies tighten yatra security
Seven states and central agencies are teaming up for crowd control, with extra checkpoints, ID checks, and a strict no-weapons rule during the yatra.
The busiest days are expected starting from August 5 (thanks to the Panchak period from July 31-August 4), so officials will be keeping a close watch and staying in constant touch to keep things running smoothly.