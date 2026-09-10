Uttarakhand BJP starts 'Modi Birthday Month' to highlight Dhami achievements
The BJP in Uttarakhand is kicking off a month-long celebration for Prime Minister Modi's 76th birthday, starting September 16, one day early to also mark Chief Minister Dhami's 51st.
It's all part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, aimed at spotlighting Dhami-era achievements and linking the campaign to the upcoming state elections.
Campaigns for UCC, 30% women reservation
Expect campaigns like Seva Ki Kahani and street plays promoting policies such as the Uniform Civil Code, which was brought in on January 27, 2025, and a 30% reservation for Uttarakhand women in government jobs.
The state will highlight its tough anti-copying law (ahead of the current student protests) and communicate the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act.
From September 17, events sync up with national BJP programs: think blood drives, cleanliness campaigns, Anganwadi outreach, and a youth rally connecting Vadnagar (Modi's birthplace) to Varanasi.