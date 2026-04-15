Uttarakhand cuts Char Dham helicopter flights 30%, requires 1,500-hour pilots
After a string of helicopter accidents last year, Uttarakhand is stepping up safety for the 2026 Char Dham Yatra.
From April 19, there will be 30% fewer flights, and only highly experienced pilots, those with at least 1,500 flying hours, including 750 hours in mountainous terrain, can fly.
Operators involved in last year's incidents are out, and new companies will be brought in to keep things safer for everyone making the pilgrimage.
Uttarakhand's UCADA plans helipad ATC centers
UCADA will set up command centers and temporary air traffic control at key helipads such as Sersi and Sahastradhara, using dozens of cameras and weather monitoring systems to keep an eye on things.
There are also upgrades such as bigger helipads at Badrinath, marker balloons on power lines for better visibility, and stricter rules: operators now need an additional helicopter on standby and regular maintenance checks.
The DGCA is watching closely this season to make sure all these changes actually stick.