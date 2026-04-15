Uttarakhand cuts Char Dham helicopter flights 30%, requires 1,500-hour pilots

Uttarakhand's UCADA plans helipad ATC centers

UCADA will set up command centers and temporary air traffic control at key helipads such as Sersi and Sahastradhara, using dozens of cameras and weather monitoring systems to keep an eye on things.

There are also upgrades such as bigger helipads at Badrinath, marker balloons on power lines for better visibility, and stricter rules: operators now need an additional helicopter on standby and regular maintenance checks.

The DGCA is watching closely this season to make sure all these changes actually stick.