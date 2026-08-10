Uttarakhand flash flood sweeps away Bailey bridge and BRO worker
A sudden flash flood hit Uttarakhand's Tamaknala stream on Monday evening, sweeping away a newly built Bailey bridge and a Border Road Organisation (BRO) worker.
The incident cut off 16 villages in the Malari area, and rescue teams are still searching for the missing personnel.
Rescue efforts hampered by heavy rain
Rescue efforts by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are ongoing but have been slowed down by heavy rain and darkness.
Some vehicles swept away by the water have been found, but road access remains suspended for safety.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked officials to keep essential supplies moving through alternate routes and to evacuate people from risky areas if needed.
The state is closely monitoring low-lying regions to prevent further flooding issues.