Uttarakhand flash flood sweeps away Bailey bridge and BRO worker

Rescue efforts by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are ongoing but have been slowed down by heavy rain and darkness.

Some vehicles swept away by the water have been found, but road access remains suspended for safety.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked officials to keep essential supplies moving through alternate routes and to evacuate people from risky areas if needed.

The state is closely monitoring low-lying regions to prevent further flooding issues.