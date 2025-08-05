Next Article
Uttarakhand: Flash floods in Dharali village leave people trapped
Dharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, faced sudden flash floods on Tuesday after a landslide.
The water rushed through the area, damaging homes and businesses—especially in the busy market—and left people trapped under debris.
Eyewitness Suresh Semwal shared that about 50 hotels have gone underwater, showing just how serious things are.
SDRF, Indian Army on-site for rescue operations
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Indian Army quickly arrived to help with rescue operations.
State Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said saving lives is the top priority right now.
Videos from locals show just how desperate things got as floodwaters swept through homes and shops.