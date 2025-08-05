Uttarakhand: Flash floods in Dharali village leave people trapped India Aug 05, 2025

Dharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, faced sudden flash floods on Tuesday after a landslide.

The water rushed through the area, damaging homes and businesses—especially in the busy market—and left people trapped under debris.

Eyewitness Suresh Semwal shared that about 50 hotels have gone underwater, showing just how serious things are.