Uttarakhand forest fires spread over 130 hectares threatening Char Dham

Rudraprayag records most damage

Rudraprayag has seen the most damage, while Badrinath Gopeshwar has reported the most incidents.

Fires are still active in Chamoli, Pauri, and Chakrata.

There is a bit of hope though: the weather department has issued an orange alert for rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and strong winds on April 28-29, which could finally help calm things down.