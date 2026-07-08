Uttarakhand forms 3 member panel to probe Badrinath donations

BKTC suspends Pramod Nautiyal after inquiry

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has suspended Pramod Nautiyal, a personal assistant in the chairman's office, after an internal inquiry found irregularities.

He has been transferred out and is not permitted to leave the headquarters without prior approval.

BKTC says it is doubling down on transparency and discipline as it sorts things out.