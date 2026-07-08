Uttarakhand forms 3 member panel to probe Badrinath donations
India
The Uttarakhand government has launched a three-member panel to look into possible mishandling of donations at the Badrinath shrine, following orders from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The team, made up of senior officials, has just 15 days to dig in and report back, and can call in experts if needed.
BKTC suspends Pramod Nautiyal after inquiry
The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has suspended Pramod Nautiyal, a personal assistant in the chairman's office, after an internal inquiry found irregularities.
He has been transferred out and is not permitted to leave the headquarters without prior approval.
BKTC says it is doubling down on transparency and discipline as it sorts things out.