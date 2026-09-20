Uttarakhand glaciers receding at 23m annually, study reveals

The study found that the Khatling Glacier is retreating the fastest at an annual rate of 88 meters. In contrast, Bhagirathi and Satopanth glaciers are retreating slowly at about 3.7 meters per year.

The research also highlights a stark difference in retreat rates between clean-ice glaciers and debris-covered ones.

Clean-ice glaciers are more prone to rapid melting due to thermal ablation, while debris-covered glaciers benefit from a natural insulating layer that slows down melting processes.