Uttarakhand glaciers receding at 23m annually, study reveals
What's the story
Uttarakhand's glaciers are receding at an average rate of 23.23 meters annually, a new study has found. The research, titled "Time-dependent assessment of glacier recession in the Indian Central Himalaya," was published in Discover Geoscience and is based on data from 1990 to 2024. Conducted by Manish Mehta from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and researchers from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun, it highlights alarming trends in glacier retreat across the region.
Glacier retreat rates
Fastest retreating glaciers
The study found that the Khatling Glacier is retreating the fastest at an annual rate of 88 meters. In contrast, Bhagirathi and Satopanth glaciers are retreating slowly at about 3.7 meters per year.
The research also highlights a stark difference in retreat rates between clean-ice glaciers and debris-covered ones.
Clean-ice glaciers are more prone to rapid melting due to thermal ablation, while debris-covered glaciers benefit from a natural insulating layer that slows down melting processes.
ELA rise
Equilibrium line altitude rising
The study also found that the equilibrium line altitude (ELA) has risen by nearly 500 meters in some regions since 2000. This change has reduced the amount of fresh snow available to glaciers, pushing their mass balance further into negative territory.
"Less snow is being added to the glacier while more ice is being lost through melting and other processes," Mehta said, as per Hindustan Times.
Climatic shift
Major climatic turning point
The study also marks the period around 2000 as a major climatic turning point.
It found that increased precipitation and snow accumulation after 2000 provided a temporary buffer to some eastern debris-covered glaciers.
However, rising temperatures continue to drive overall glacier volume reduction and dynamic thinning across the high-altitude cryosphere.
Local and non-climatic factors such as glacier geometry, slope aspect, and shape index also play a significant role in determining individual glacier responses to climate change.
Regional impact
Need for enhanced monitoring
The study's findings have major implications for regional hydrology and natural hazard management.
The Ganga basin, which is home to around 800 million people, could be affected by these changes in the Himalayan region.
Mehta emphasized the need for enhanced monitoring of glaciers using satellite radar, UAVs, and field surveys to understand freshwater reserves better.
Such monitoring would also help mitigate hazards associated with rapidly changing glaciers and glacial lakes.