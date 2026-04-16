Uttarakhand government tightens Char Dham Yatra health protocols for 2026
India
Heading to the Char Dham Yatra in 2026?
The Uttarakhand government is rolling out stricter health protocols for 2026, with a focus on early medical checks, especially for anyone with heart or lung issues.
The goal is simple: make sure everyone stays safe while traveling to high-altitude spots like Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.
Pilgrims may need medical checks
Now, you may need to submit a fitness certificate and may have to pass on-site medical exams before starting the trek.
Registration may come with updated health information too.
These steps are meant to help prevent emergencies and make the journey smoother, so only those truly ready for the challenge take on these tough but rewarding routes.