Uttarakhand halts Rishikesh highway felling after protests over 4,369 trees
India
Uttarakhand has hit pause on cutting more than 4,369 trees for the Rishikesh highway expansion after strong protests from locals and environmentalists worried about losing forest cover.
People are pushing for alternative routes that protect both nature and connectivity.
Deer death, Rahul Gandhi meets activists
The protests ramped up when a sambar deer was killed by a vehicle near the project site, highlighting risks to wildlife.
On the same day, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met with activists and promised to raise their concerns in Parliament.
A heartfelt viral video of a woman at the site (asking workers, "Has your soul died?") struck a chord online and added momentum to calls for change.