Uttarakhand HC asks state government to explain Prabhat Dhyani detention

The judges openly wondered if the police were more focused on protecting people's rights or just shielding the government's image.

They pointed out that any Section 144 issues should be handled by Delhi authorities and even called the incident "Gunda Gardi."

The good news: Dhyani has since been released.

Before all this, he had voiced support for Wangchuk's campaign, which pushes for reforms in the education system and demands changes in national education leadership.