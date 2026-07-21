Uttarakhand HC asks state government to explain Prabhat Dhyani detention
The Uttarakhand High Court has taken a strong stand against Ramnagar police for detaining Prabhat Dhyani, leader of the Uttarakhand Parivartan Party.
Dhyani was stopped at Rishikesh station while heading to Delhi for Sonam Wangchuk's Sansad Chalo march.
His family wasn't told about his whereabouts, which led to a stressful overnight search.
Now, the court wants the state government to explain why this happened.
Judges criticize police, Prabhat Dhyani released
The judges openly wondered if the police were more focused on protecting people's rights or just shielding the government's image.
They pointed out that any Section 144 issues should be handled by Delhi authorities and even called the incident "Gunda Gardi."
The good news: Dhyani has since been released.
Before all this, he had voiced support for Wangchuk's campaign, which pushes for reforms in the education system and demands changes in national education leadership.