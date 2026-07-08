Uttarakhand heavy rains create 600-meter lake and block 71 roads

Over 600 villagers at risk

The new lake is putting more than 600 villagers in about five villages, including Bhaiskhal and Basgun, at risk, while roadblocks are making travel between districts tough.

People are having to take long detours.

With an orange alert out for more heavy rain this week and some areas seeing nearly triple their usual rainfall, officials are keeping a close eye on river levels and landslide-prone spots.