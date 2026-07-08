Uttarakhand heavy rains create 600-meter lake and block 71 roads
India
Uttarakhand has been hit with heavy rain, causing landslides that blocked 71 roads and even formed a 600-meter-long artificial lake on the Ramganga River.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain, which could trigger flash floods, and sadly, one person lost her life in Pithoragarh after rocks fell from a hillside.
Over 600 villagers at risk
The new lake is putting more than 600 villagers in about five villages, including Bhaiskhal and Basgun, at risk, while roadblocks are making travel between districts tough.
People are having to take long detours.
With an orange alert out for more heavy rain this week and some areas seeing nearly triple their usual rainfall, officials are keeping a close eye on river levels and landslide-prone spots.