Uttarakhand High Court quashes rape charge in Tinder breakup case

The Uttarakhand High Court has quashed a rape case against a man after deciding that a breakup does not turn a consensual Tinder relationship into a crime.

The woman said he promised marriage but later got engaged to someone else.

The court pointed out she came into contact in August 2019; the parties first met and (per the source) entered into a physical relationship in September 2019, and there was no proof that her consent was tricked out of her.