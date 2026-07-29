Uttarakhand High Court quashes rape charge in Tinder breakup case
India
The Uttarakhand High Court has quashed a rape case against a man after deciding that a breakup does not turn a consensual Tinder relationship into a crime.
The woman said he promised marriage but later got engaged to someone else.
The court pointed out she came into contact in August 2019; the parties first met and (per the source) entered into a physical relationship in September 2019, and there was no proof that her consent was tricked out of her.
HC calls prosecution abuse of law
The judge highlighted that just because things ended badly does not mean it is automatically a criminal case, unless there is clear evidence of coercion or deception.
Citing Supreme Court rulings, the judge called further prosecution an abuse of law and officially closed the case.