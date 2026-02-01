Uttarakhand: IMD warns of snow, rain in coming days
India
Heads up if you're in Uttarakhand—IMD says light to moderate snowfall is coming to higher areas like Chamoli and Pithoragarh on Monday.
Thunderstorms and lightning are expected Tuesday across several hill districts, with gusty winds reaching Dehradun, Nainital, and more.
Farmers relieved; travel plans could get tricky
Travel plans could get tricky: avalanche alerts have paused trips to Yamunotri and Gangotri, and local officials are urging everyone to avoid risky slopes.
On the bright side, farmers are relieved—this rain and snow should finally help their wheat, lentil, and apple crops bounce back after a dry spell.