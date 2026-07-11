Uttarakhand landslides block 120 roads, teams guide about 100 pilgrims
India
Heavy rain in Uttarakhand has caused landslides that blocked 120 roads, including three national highways.
A stretch of the Yamunotri Highway was washed away, leaving it closed for two days.
Rescue teams stepped up and safely guided about 100 stranded pilgrims across a rope-secured path.
District officials press for Yamuna bridge
Repair work is tough with rain and debris still coming down.
District officials are pushing for a temporary route and a new bridge over the Yamuna River within a week, plus extra safety measures like ropes and solar lights in risky spots.
Other major highways, including Rishikesh-Kedarnath, are also blocked, and Kirtinagar saw the state's heaviest rainfall at 135mm.