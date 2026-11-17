Uttarakhand mother discovers 11-month-old allegedly sexually assaulted by family acquaintance
An 11-month-old girl in Uttarakhand was allegedly sexually assaulted by a family acquaintance who visited while her mother was busy cooking.
The man, who worked at the same factory as the family, offered to comfort the child but then disappeared after the mother noticed something was wrong.
Police seek suspect under POCSO
The accused is originally from Bihar and lived close to the family's home in Haridwar's industrial area.
After the incident, the baby was taken to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment.
Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and are actively searching for the suspect with a special team on the job.